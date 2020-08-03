Triple murderers ask court for mercy

PREMIUM

“He did not deserve to die that way. I am still heartbroken ... my best friend is no longer here.”



These were the words of Brucine Jantjies, whose husband Tyrone, 52, was brutally murdered in September 2017 while sleeping in a caravan parked on the premises of the Forest Hill Cemetery caretaker’s grounds...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.