MBDA under scrutiny over Covid-19 relief funding

Investigation into R4.5m spending highlights political tensions in Bay

By Michael Kimberley - 27 July 2020

The Mandela Bay Development Agency is under investigation for spending R4.5m on Covid-19 relief initiatives, with CEO Ashraf Adam and former board chair Phil Goduka also accused of hindering the probe.

The investigation is the latest manifestation of the political instability in Nelson Mandela Bay at a time when political bosses are at odds with administrative staff, including those at the MBDA...

