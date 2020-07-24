Safety comes first as schools closed for up to four weeks, says Ramaphosa

PREMIUM

It was like walking a tightrope, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, as he shut the country’s schools for up to four weeks.



Matrics will be off from Monday July 27 until August 3 — getting just a week’s break — while grade 7s will be off an extra week, until August 10...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.