Mvoko’s adjustment budget aims to get East Cape back on its feet

PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape government has set aside R3.1bn for Covid-19 interventions with the lion’s share — R2.5bn — allocated to health programmes and a further R662m for social relief and economic recovery.



This was announced by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko while delivering the special adjustment budget during a virtual legislature sitting on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.