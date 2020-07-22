Kolisi and others boost Grey’s Covid-19 efforts
Past and present Grey High School pupils — including Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi — banded together in a bid to try to alleviate the plight of Port Elizabeth families hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through two initiatives — the Kolisi Food Relief Project as well as an appeal by the Grey Foundation for assistance with some pupils’ technological challenges — more than R150,000 has already been raised and converted into over 800 food parcels...
