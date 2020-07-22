'I have lost half my family to Covid-19'
After losing her boyfriend and stepfather to Covid-19 days apart, a distraught Pietermaritzburg woman scrambled to find money to pay for the funeral for her mother, who died on Tuesday.
"I have lost half my family in three weeks. I am stressed and heartbroken from every side. I have no-one to turn to," Laurisha Beepath told TimesLIVE.
Beepath, 30, tested positive for Covid-19 on July 4, the same day her boyfriend, 32-year-old Rinesh Dookie, died.
Her stepfather, Pranesh Sewparsad, died on July 14.
Her mother, Sonitha Beepath, died on Tuesday morning, leaving Laurisha, her 23-year-old brother and four-year-old sister completely shattered.
"My mother's funeral policy lapsed and we didn't know. We were assured she was covered. We found out when she died. I never got to say goodbye to my boyfriend and stepdad. I never got to attend his funeral as it was hastily done. I just want my mother to have a dignified send off," Beepath said.
Beepath's friends posted about her plight on Facebook.
Several people donated for the funeral costs while Beepath had to use her credit card to pay the remainder.
"I am so grateful to those who have helped me to pay for my mother's funeral. We lost two breadwinners in our home and my brother just got retrenched."
Beepath's mother's funeral was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
"I will never recover from this. I am devastated. My boyfriend and I had so many hopes and dreams. Our life together was happier than ever. I will never recover from losing my soulmate.
"When I think about my mother and stepdad, all I can think about is the four-year-old daughter who they leave behind. Our lives will never be the same again. How can they be?"
© TimesLIVE