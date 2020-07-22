'I have lost half my family to Covid-19'

After losing her boyfriend and stepfather to Covid-19 days apart, a distraught Pietermaritzburg woman scrambled to find money to pay for the funeral for her mother, who died on Tuesday.

"I have lost half my family in three weeks. I am stressed and heartbroken from every side. I have no-one to turn to," Laurisha Beepath told TimesLIVE.

Beepath, 30, tested positive for Covid-19 on July 4, the same day her boyfriend, 32-year-old Rinesh Dookie, died.

Her stepfather, Pranesh Sewparsad, died on July 14.

Her mother, Sonitha Beepath, died on Tuesday morning, leaving Laurisha, her 23-year-old brother and four-year-old sister completely shattered.

"My mother's funeral policy lapsed and we didn't know. We were assured she was covered. We found out when she died. I never got to say goodbye to my boyfriend and stepdad. I never got to attend his funeral as it was hastily done. I just want my mother to have a dignified send off," Beepath said.