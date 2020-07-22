Health minister checks in on Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit to check on how hospitals are responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mkhize will be meeting with the head of the newly created project management unit (PMU) which was set up to tighten the Eastern Cape's response to Covid-19.

He will also meet premier Oscar Mabuyane, provincial health MEC Sindiswa Gomba as well as director-general Mbulelo Sogoni.

Mkhize is expected to hold various meetings with the provincial government as well as do a walkabout at Livingstone Hospital, followed by a meeting with clinicians.

On Thursday, the minister is expected to visit the Dora Nginza maternity ward where recent reports have detailed how expectant mothers waited for nearly two weeks to have caesarean sections done.

The backlog was as a result of the surrounding clinics shutting down due to Covid-19 fears.

This week, The Herald reported that health workers at Dora Nginza felt the interventions made by the health department were not enough.

Meanwhile, Gomba, has spent the week meeting with unions as well as hospital management in the Bay.

Gomba’s spokesperson, Judy Ngoloyi, said the MEC was addressing the Section 27 memorandum.

In a statement, Ngoloyi said: “The MEC announced sweeping interventions at Livingstone Hospital by announcing Dr Mtandeki Xhamlashe as the new acting CEO, also strengthening the regional team led by Dr Litha Matiwane.”

On Tuesday, it emerged that almost 100 people have died from Covid-19 in city since the start of July — an average of almost five a day.

On July 2, the death toll from the coronavirus stood at 240 and it remained unchanged until Tuesday, when it emerged there had been a further 96 deaths in the metro since then due to Covid-19.