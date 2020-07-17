Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi contracts Covid-19

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A statement from the presidency said Nxesi had undergone his fourth Covid-19 test since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but this was the first to return a positive result.

“Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the minister, who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing. The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus,” the statement read.

Nxesi joins a growing list of MPs who have tested positive. They include Gwede Mantashe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as well as deputy ministers Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Nkosi Phatekile Holomisa.