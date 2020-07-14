Close SA schools until after the Covid-19 pandemic peak: Sadtu

The union charged that there had not been efficient teaching or learning since the phased-in reopening of schools, citing low attendance figures.

“The rate of community transmissions are impacting on schooling,” said the organisation's Mugwena Maluleke.

“We as an organisation cannot continue to send messages of condolences to families.”

He said the suspension of classes during the pandemic peak would afford the department of education more time to implement alternative measures to allow for teaching and learning to take place.

“The situation is dire and impacts everyone in the community and not only schools because schools are a microcosm of the society.”

This is a developing story.