Covid-19 research team looking at umhlonyana as one of anti-coronavirus therapeutics
The Covid-19 research team from the national department of science and innovation are looking at umhlonyana as one of the South African herbs that can be used as immune -modulators and anti-coronavirus therapeutics.
This was announced by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande during his update on measures that the department had taken in response to Covid-19 and other developments within both the departments of higher education and training, and science and innovation.
Nzimande said the department of science had been working with the African medicines Covid-19 Research Team in researching several South African herbs and formulations with documented evidence for treatment of respiratory infections, signs and symptoms.
"One of the herbs our team is working on is Artemisia afra (umhlonyana in Nguni languages). As the department of science and innovation we have re-assigned R15m from the existing Indigenous Knowledge projects to support Covid-19 interventions and have submitted proposal for additional funding, especially for clinical studies, SMME support cultivation, agro-processing and job creation," Nzimande said.
He said the department of science and innovation was also leading a Research and Innovation Pillar of the Cannabis Industrialisation Master Plan.
"To this extent, our focus is to develop medicinal products for Covid-19, cancers, diabetes, TB and HIV/AIDS and neurodegenerative diseases, among others. Our Indigenous Knowledge-Based Bio-Innovation Programme has other five Platforms in Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Technology Transfer (Incubation) and Commercialisation (Entrepreneurship) that includes the South African Bureau of Standards, University of Venda, University of Witwatersrand, UNISA, Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and emerging small and medium enterprises supported by these platforms," he said.
He said processes were underway at the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) for establishment of dedicated structures for African medicines regulations, evaluation of African medicines clinical trials and registration of these medicines for commercial and clinical application.
"As the department of science and innovation, we place high value in conducting ethical and responsible research, development and innovation initiatives as we continue to build on our previous work with World Health Organisation- African Regional Office (WHO-AFRO) in the development of guidelines for evaluation of traditional medicines. Our partnering healer’s organisations and Indigenous Knowledge-based SMMEs are fully apprised on these processes. We are still committed to do more on this front," Nzimande said.
He said in May, the department’s African Medicines Platform held a meeting with WHO-AFRO to review the role of African medicines against Covid-19 and to discuss ways in which South Africa can work with WHO-AFRO in ensuring that recognised research protocols are observed.
South Africa is the third-most biodiverse country in the world.
"Together with the Technology Innovation Agency and the Industrial Development Corporation, we have created the Natural Indigenous Products Fund under the BioProducts Advancement Network South Africa (BioPanza) initiative.
"Through these initiatives we will be creating small and medium enterprises owned by Indigenous Knowledge Holders; thus, creating decent job opportunities, alleviate poverty, and empower the poor," he said.