Covid-19 research team looking at umhlonyana as one of anti-coronavirus therapeutics

The Covid-19 research team from the national department of science and innovation are looking at umhlonyana as one of the South African herbs that can be used as immune -modulators and anti-coronavirus therapeutics.

This was announced by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande during his update on measures that the department had taken in response to Covid-19 and other developments within both the departments of higher education and training, and science and innovation.

Nzimande said the department of science had been working with the African medicines Covid-19 Research Team in researching several South African herbs and formulations with documented evidence for treatment of respiratory infections, signs and symptoms.