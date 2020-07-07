New Covid-19 strain up to nine times more infectious — scientists
Covid-19 has thrown another spiked curveball at the human population, this time in the form of a new strain that spreads far more quickly than the previous one.
According to a study published in life sciences journal Cell, it is no deadlier than the earlier strain, but spreads three to nine times faster...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.