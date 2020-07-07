New Covid-19 strain up to nine times more infectious — scientists

PREMIUM

Covid-19 has thrown another spiked curveball at the human population, this time in the form of a new strain that spreads far more quickly than the previous one.



According to a study published in life sciences journal Cell, it is no deadlier than the earlier strain, but spreads three to nine times faster...

