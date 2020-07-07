Man accused of buying Munsamy’s stolen phone pleads guilty

“I offered him R900, which he accepted and I purchased the phone.”

He admitted he intended to wipe all the information contained on the phone and resell it for a profit.

The court heard that the lead investigator, Detective Warrant Officer Rajan Govender from the provincial organised crime unit, had approached Ogbuana before his arrest and questioned him about the cellphone. Ogbuana claimed he had no knowledge of the phone.

Govender and his team swooped in and arrested Ogbuana on July 14 2019.

During Monday’s court proceedings, state prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay said Ogbuana had come into possession of Munsamy’s cellphone just two hours after the Westville mother of two had been kidnapped in Pinetown on May 30 2019.

Pillay submitted that a substantial fine be meted out to Ogbuana as he had no regard for the laws of the country.