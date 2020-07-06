Mother's throat slit after three knife-wielding men invade KZN farm

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old woman was killed during a brutal attack on Ayoobs Farm in the midlands on Saturday.

According to police, three unknown suspects entered the home in Weenen and demanded money from the husband. The mother and her two small children are said to have rushed to the kitchen after hearing the shouting. The men then held the husband and children at knife point before taking the woman into a bathroom.

"The 26-year-old woman was found inside the bathroom with her throat slit. She was certified dead at the scene, " said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said nothing was taken from the house, the children were unharmed and the husband was treated in hospital for his injuries.