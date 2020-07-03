News

PODCAST | When women kill – the terrifying criminal outlier

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 03 July 2020
'Blood on her Hands', written by ward winning journalist for the Sunday Times Tanya Farber.
Image: Supplied

Only 5% of all convicted murderers are female - but when women kill the world sits up and takes notice.

Whether our fascination with female killers is based on our assumption of gender roles or we struggle to believe the nurturer has suddenly become a cold-blooded killer, there is no doubt these cases have us questioning everything we thought we knew.

In today’s episode of True Crime South Africa, we interview Tanya Farber, award-winning journalist for the Sunday Times and author of Blood on her Hands.

The book is a collection of the stories of some of South Africa’s most heinous female killers, and Farber provides her insight into the dark minds of these women.

