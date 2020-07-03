Fake ‘bring-along’ list for new field hospital circulating
A document circulating calling for patients being admitted to Nelson Mandela Bay’s new state field hospital to bring their medical aid and bank cards is fake, Eastern Cape health department secretary-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe said on Friday.
“Thank you for checking. No, it is not from us.
“This is a state hospital and there is no condition that patients must pay and therefore that they must bring those documents,” he said.
The Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital was tackled as a joint operation by the health department, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, the German government, VWSA and the metro, and opened a fortnight ago.
The fake document is headed Province of the Eastern Cape Health, Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni, “Your bring-along and leave-at-home list” — and the items to bring include “medical aid card, bank card”.
The document closes with the name of the acting CEO of the hospital, but is not signed or dated.