Dagga activist Julian Stobbs fatally shot in armed robbery

Julian Stobbs, one half of the precedent-setting “Dagga Couple” who fought a five-year battle through the courts for the legalisation of cannabis, has been killed in a robbery near Lanseria in Johannesburg.

Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke operated a private members' club and music venue on the property. The armed robbery occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

"The attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and shot and fatally wounded Jules Stobbs. Myrtle was physically unharmed and the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops," said the Fields of Green For All non-profit organisation, where they held leading roles.

"The cannabis community is mourning the passing of our hero. The family is requesting that the public respect their privacy and allow Myrtle and the family some space during this difficult time. Thank you for the outpouring of love we have already received," the statement read.

Head of Community Safety at AfriForum Ian Cameron confirmed that Stobbs had been shot dead during a robbery at their smallholding in Sunrella.

“They stole everything in the house, came back and went into the bedroom and shot and killed the husband.” Cameron said they also stole the couple’s cellphones.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele could not immediately comment on the matter.