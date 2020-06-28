Three men murdered in Bay incidents at weekend

Three people were murdered in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the body of Daniel Rousouw, 45, had been found with a gunshot wound to the head in Hickory Street, Arcadia at about 10am on Friday.

“Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this stage. The suspects are also unknown,” Naidu said.

. Anyone who can assist the police is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041-404-3005 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

Also on Friday, the body of an unknown man was found in Military Road in Central, Port Elizabeth, at about 9.45pm.

“He had been severely assaulted,” Naidu said.

At about 5am on Sunday, the body of a man was found at the corner of Cape Road and Rink Street.

Naidu said that according to information, the victim allegedly robbed a person walking up Cape Road of his cellphone.

“The man was chased by unknown people and when they caught him he was severely beaten,” she said.

No arrests have been made yet and a murder case is under investigation.

Anyone who can given information about the two Central incidents is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Johan Raubenheimer on 074-430-6048 or SAPS Humewood on 041-504-5019.