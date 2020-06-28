IN PICTURES | How SA burials have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans have had to make numerous changes to their lifestyles, from how to worship right down to how the bereaved bury their loved ones.
The health department warned that as more sectors of the economy reopen and lockdown regulations are eased, resulting in more movement of people, infections will also increase.
SA's Covid-19 deaths are currently at 2,413 while there are 131,800 confirmed cases.
As SA tries to contain the spread of the virus, funerals are allowed to have a maximum of 50 people attending.
Due to the nature of the virus spreading through contaminated objects, the bodies of those who have died as a result of Covid-19 have to be buried immediately, and the viewing of the body must be kept contactless.