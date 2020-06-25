Covid-positive doctor speaks out to end stigma

The stigma attached to Covid-19 for those diagnosed with the virus has prompted a Johannesburg-based doctor to publicly speak about her journey to healing.

Dr Masego Meyer, who recently posted her positive results on social media, said she wanted to create a healthy conversation on the virus as many approached it with fear and uncertainty.

Meyer said her symptoms started two weeks ago when she had a slight irritation in her throat. It continued for three days after she was exposed to harsh weather, including the cold front, during her night shift at George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

“I just thought my body was reacting to this and assumed it was the common cold,” she said. Meyer said she took a vitamin C supplement, which eased the pain slightly - but the symptoms would not go away.

“I got home obviously very fatigued but also with a tension headache, which is uncommon for me. This headache is what made me decide I should probably test for coronavirus.”

Meyer said she took to the internet to find a doctor in her area and request a test.