‘Get metro’s old dams back on stream’
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality needs to bring online its original dams to augment the metro’s water supply.
That is the view of former metro water supply and distribution manager David Raymer, who said the two Van Staden’s dams could add a small but important volume to the metro’s parched water grid...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.