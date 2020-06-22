Daveyton in shock as bodies pile up

Bodies continue to pile up in the Daveyton policing area on the East Rand, with six people found dead in one week.

Police spokesperson Sgt Raider Ubusi said the latest body to be found was of a woman whose face was burnt beyond recognition, reports SowetanLIVE.

The body was found near the Mayfield Mall on Friday.

On the same day, a woman allegedly stabbed her lover to death and left his body in a shack in Mayfield Extension 24. She fled and police are still looking for her.

Last Sunday, residents found the bodies of a man and a woman. They have since been identified as a mother and son. They had stab wounds and were dumped in bushes near Gabon informal settlement.

Noqayisa Tshwane, 50, and her son Jefferson Johnson, 28, from Vosloorus, left home on June 14, saying they were going to meet a mechanic who was fixing Tshwane's truck in Daveyton.

Tshwane's daughter Noeleen said the mechanic, who had been keeping the truck for nearly a year, had called her mother, saying she must come and fetch it.