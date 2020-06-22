Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases continue to climb

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the province, the office of the premier said it was intensifying efforts to contain the virus through mass screening and targeted testing of significant contacts.

A media statement released on Monday by the premier’s office confirmed that 15,751 people in the province had been infected with Covid-19, with 8,035 recoveries and 285 fatalities as of June 21.

The statement also noted that there were 763 healthcare workers in the private and public sector infected by the virus.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Buffalo City Metro, OR Tambo District Municipality and Chris Hani District Municipality were named as hotspot areas in the province. .

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has 4,706 people infected. Of these, 2,116 had recovered f and 86 people had died.

Buffalo City Metro has 3,811 people infected by the virus, with 2,039 of these having recovered, and 46 lives lost.

Vulnerable individuals and those with symptoms would be quarantined and isolated, with mass education and awareness programmes being put in place.