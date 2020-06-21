News

Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light

By JEFF WICKS - 21 June 2020
Phohole's bank balance surged from R12.46 to R5,688,814.66, and he immediately began channelling the cash to friends.
Phohole's bank balance surged from R12.46 to R5,688,814.66, and he immediately began channelling the cash to friends.
Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Nearly R6m in Covid-19 relief funds - intended for 200 workers at risk of starvation - were diverted to one man in what Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) investigators are calling a glaring instance of fraud and money-laundering.

In what appears to be a manipulation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief system that has given a lifeline to 3.6-million people, a large labour broker's Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) claim was allegedly paid to one man - Tshepang Phohole.

In an instant he went from having R12 in his account to more than R5m, much of it then quickly funnelled to friends.

Read more in Sunday Times

Latest Videos

'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' Covid-19 drug: what you need to know

Most Read

X