SA claims a spot in top 10 for global Covid-19 infections over two days

SA has been ranked in the top 10 for the number of new Covid-19 infections in the world for two days running, according to Worldometers. It is the only African country to make the list.

The reference website provides real-time statistics and data on topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.

It updates various information topics including total infections, new infections, new deaths and total deaths.

According to the data source, SA was on Saturday ranked number nine in the world for the most new coronavirus cases, and on Sunday SA climbed up a spot to number eight.