St Anne's Diocesan College appoints independent probe into racism claims

A group of former pupils at the exclusive St Anne’s Diocesan College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands are demanding an apology from the school and for the headmaster's resignation.

In a 6,000-word public document accompanied by a 2,000-word letter of demands, the pupils allege there is an institutionalised racist system at the school.

Though no apology can compensate for the “harsh” experiences to which the pupils of colour have been subjected over the years, they believe it is an important step to healing.

“It is imperative the school acknowledges its failure to create a safe space for its students of colour.

“We demand that the school issues a formal apology to its current and old students of colour, taking accountability for the racism it has inflicted, or been complacent to. This apology must be reflected upon deeply before it is made. We reject any apology that is generic, unauthentic and fails to reflect an understanding of the magnitude of our plight,” said the 'Wake up, St Anne’s' letter of demand.

Dave Arguile, St Anne’s headmaster, said the school was establishing a commission of inquiry to be chaired by an independent attorney.

On June 8, he issued a statement expressing the school's willingness to reassess its transformation journey, to engage with the public on any concerns and to ensure that all pupils are treated fairly and without prejudice.

However, the group of former pupils believes the school has not gone far enough in addressing their concerns. .

“The school provided a response that lacked accountability.

“It is why we will carry on applying pressure, and forcing an institution built on racism, oppression and silencing to reform,” said the group.