No taxi fare hike in Joburg next week, says transport MEC

There will be no taxi fare hike in Johannesburg next week, Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said on Wednesday.

This follows reports this week that 76 taxi associations were planning to hike their fares in an effort to recover losses incurred during the national lockdown.

SowetanLIVE reported that the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) and Alexandra-Randburg-Midrand-Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) raised their fares across the board to R30 - a 170% increase in some cases.

Mamabolo told Radio 702 on Wednesday that he had met with taxi associations and that they agreed there will not be an implementation of an increase next week.