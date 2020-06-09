NSFAS debt not being 'written off': Blade Nzimande

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has slammed the DA's claim that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was “writing off” nearly R2bn in student debt.

A week ago, the DA's shadow minister of higher education Belinda Bozzoli, issued a statement questioning the apparent writing off of R1.96bn. This came after Nzimande's response to parliamentary questions.

Bozzoli called on Nzimande to give clarity on the criteria that would be used to write off the debt. But Nzimande on Tuesday said the DA's claims were “factually incorrect and irresponsible”.

“I would also like to respond to the absurd allegations from the DA that NSFAS is going to be writing off the student historic debt. I don’t know where they take this from,” he said.