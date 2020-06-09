Department to grill Gauteng teacher over 'George Floyd' threat to pupils

The private school teacher who allegedly threatened to kneel on pupils' necks - the same punishment that killed George Floyd in the US - faces a disciplinary hearing in Gauteng on Thursday.

Sonya de Vynck, a life orientation and art teacher at Pinnacle College in Kyalami, was suspended on Friday.

The alleged intimidation happened as the world rallies for justice for the family of Floyd, a black American man who died after a white policeman pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that a disciplinary would be held.

“Indeed, we can confirm the disciplinary hearing is ... scheduled for Thursday. We await the outcome,” he said.