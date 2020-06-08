PODCAST | Is cigarette ban turning citizens into criminals?
In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown, we chat to restaurateurs turned cigarette smugglers.
In light of the North Gauteng High Court ruling that the lockdown regulations are "unconstitutional and invalid", we ask if certain lockdown regulations are criminalising our society.
LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:
In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.
Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts