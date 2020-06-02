New boss takes the wheel at Isuzu

Isuzu Motors SA has announced the appointment of Billy Tom as the company’s new CEO and MD.

Tom, 50, took up his new position on Monday and will assume full responsibilities from July 1, Isuzu Motors SA spokesperson Denise van Huyssteen said.

“He succeeds outgoing MD Michael Sacke, who has opted to pursue other opportunities.”

Isuzu Motors SA chair Shigeji Sugimoto said Tom would play an instrumental role in leading the company through the unprecedented and challenging operating environment ahead.

“Covid-19 has completely changed the world as we know it and it is now important that as a business we move forward recognising that we are in unnavigated territory and thus need to be open to all possibilities.

“This will require agility, flexibility and a willingness to do things in new ways. We believe that Tom will provide strong leadership in this regard,” Van Huyssteen said.

Sugimoto said among Tom’s strong traits was his customer-centric approach, which would ensure that he was tuned in to the rapidly changing expectations of customers and enable him to adapt the company’s strategies accordingly.

“Our customers are our reason for existence and we need to always ensure that we put their needs first.”

Van Huyssteen said Tom came with more than 22 years experience in the automotive, banking and fast- moving consumer goods sectors.

“He started his career at Distell and then worked at SABMiller, Standard Bank and General Motors, where he was involved in establishing the premium vehicle channel, which led to the launch of the Cadillac and Hummer brands and dealerships in SA.”

“He then moved to Coca-Cola Beverages SA/ Amalgamated Beverage Industries, where he spent his last 12 years.

“His most recent role there was as general manager: alternative revenue streams, where he was responsible for soft drinks exports into Africa, Asia and Australasia.”

In addition to this, while with Coca-Cola, Tom looked after venturing and emerging brands, focused on introducing new brands into the market, including a coffee business, she said.

“Prior to this he was general manager for the inland region, which had the biggest geography, spanning 46% of the company’s territory in SA.

“Between 2007 and 2016 he filled various commercial roles ranging from area manager to district manager and acting general manager.”

Van Huyssteen said Isuzu SA’s new CEO had a BCom from Rhodes University and a master of business leadership degree from Unisa.

“He strongly believes that the best interests of the customer should come first, delivered by employees and a dealer network who are committed to meeting and exceeding expectations.”

Tom said his immediate priority would be to strengthen the resilience of the business, particularly given the major global and local economic disruptions arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

“In challenging times like these, it is important to keep calm, focused and to be flexible and innovative in delivering products and services to customers.

“The landscape is shifting quickly and we need to respond to this with purpose and speed.”

Sugimoto paid tribute to Sacke for the way he had led the company through its transition and first two years of operation as Isuzu Motors SA.

“Key achievements during this time include the integration of the business into Isuzu’s global operations and the awarding of the next generation light commercial vehicle programme for assembly at the South African assembly plant.

“They also include retaining our leadership position in the medium and heavy commercial segments of the market and growing light commercial vehicle volumes for two years in a row.”