EFF 'will hold Cyril Ramaphosa responsible' for deaths caused by lifting of booze ban

The EFF has slammed the resumption of alcohol sales after the move to lockdown level 3 saw many citizens standing in snaking lines outside liquor stores on Monday.

Licensed liquor outlets across the country opened their doors for the first time in two months to allow South Africans to stock up.

In a statement, the party said South Africans should be “mindful of the dangers that are inherent with alcohol consumption” and what it could do to the country's “already dilapidated health-care system” that was subsequently weakened by the spread of Covid-19.

The party said the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales was “profit-driven and does not consider the sanctity of human life”.

“The impact of alcohol abuse reaches far beyond economic costs; instead, the negative economic consequences of alcohol consumption affect the material welfare of society as a whole,” said the EFF.

“To sell alcohol which is a proven factor in social disobedience and disorder would put a strain on the law-enforcement agencies, health-care infrastructure and negatively impact the health of consumers as it diminishes the strength of one’s immune system.”