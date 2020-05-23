R50m SAPS car branding tender revoked due to fraud

Two companies that had been awarded a multimillion-rand tender to brand police vehicles were found to have lied and made fraudulent misrepresentations in their tender bid.

This was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng on Friday.

Spokesperson for the NPA Phindi Mjonondwana said the authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) had successfully applied to the Gauteng high court for an order for the forfeiture of the credit balances and interest accrued in respect of various bank accounts held in the names of the companies.

She said the order was granted by Acting Justice Barnard last Friday. It declared Vatika Trading and Kgotho Trading Enterprise to have made false and fraudulent misrepresentations in their tender bid.

Two other companies were implicated after financial transactions were made in their bank accounts, they were identified as Argan Automotive Mechanical Innovation Towing (Pty) Ltd, Gautools (Pty) Ltd and Umbanatie Trading and Projects CC.

“The tender was for branding of SAPS vehicles despite the fact that the respondents did not meet the BEE requirements. The first respondent was 100% white female-owned and the latter did not meet the requirements to be exempted as a micro-enterprise because it had, at the time, an annual total revenue of more than R38m for the year 2018.

“On receipt of the tender funds, the first and fourth respondents laundered them to the second and third respondents’ bank accounts,” said Mjonondwana.