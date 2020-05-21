Seven men found shot in the head in Durban homestead

Police found the bodies of seven men who had been shot in the head in a homestead in eMsahweni in KwaMakutha, south of Durban, on Wednesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naidoo said that at about 6pm, residents heard gunshots from one of the homesteads.

“When they investigated, we found the bodies of seven men, aged between 21 and 36, in one of the rooms of the homestead. All seven men had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

“Police were then called out and members of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit attended to the scene. The motive for the killing is still unknown.”

Naidoo appealed to anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.