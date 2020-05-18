'Involve other academic disciplines in Covid-19 response': Academy of Science

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) is appealing to the government to include in its Covid-19 response other academic disciplines that will provide insight on the impact of the pandemic beyond the medical discourse.

The letter signed by Prof Jonathan Jansen, president of ASSAf, and other professors has acknowledged and congratulated the government on its response, but said the effects of the pandemic are complex and require a far-reaching approach.

“While it is important to have epidemiologists, vaccinologists and infectious disease experts on these bodies, we believe the pandemic is not simply a medical problem but a social problem as well. This means social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures as the following examples illustrate.