NDZ wants court to snub request for ‘classified’ cig ban docs

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is adamant: the minutes of the National Command Council (NCC) meeting, at which the decision to ban the sale of tobacco products under level 4 lockdown was made, will not be made public.



These documents are “classified”, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister says, even though the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) attempted to have them released via a court application on Tuesday morning...

