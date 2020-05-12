NDZ wants court to snub request for ‘classified’ cig ban docs
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is adamant: the minutes of the National Command Council (NCC) meeting, at which the decision to ban the sale of tobacco products under level 4 lockdown was made, will not be made public.
These documents are “classified”, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister says, even though the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) attempted to have them released via a court application on Tuesday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.