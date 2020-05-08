You can move house during lockdown, according to new regulations

From now until June 7, government will allow people to move house despite the ongoing national lockdown.

This is according to regulations published in a government gazette and dated May 7. Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma signed the gazette.

According to the document, the new regulations allow the “movement of persons and goods” within SA during level 4 of the lockdown. It is, however, a “once-off” only.

However, the rules do not specify that removal companies are allowed to operate, only that the level 4 lockdown rules for public and private transport must be followed.

According to the new rules, moves are allowed in instances where new lease agreements were entered into before or during the lockdown period or if the transfer of immovable property occurred before the lockdown period and this required a change in place of residence.

“A person who needs to travel to his or her new place of residence and to transport goods, which are limited to household furniture and effects ... is permitted to do so between the period 7 May 2020 to 7 June 2020,” the regulations read.

But to make sure you don't fall foul of the law, certain requirements have to be met before starting the move. These are: