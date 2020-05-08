Tributes pour in for ex-education MEC

The Eastern Cape is mourning the death of the former education MEC Johnny Ngoako Makgato, who has been described by friends and former colleagues as a disciplined cadre, humanitarian and honest leader.

On Thursday his daughter, Leah, told The Herald’s sister publication, Daily Dispatch, that the 73-year-old had succumbed to renal failure as a result of complications in his diabetic condition.

She said her father had been in hospital for three weeks after his condition worsened.

A date for his funeral was yet to be determined, but it could be sometime next week, Leah said.

She described her father as a loving, selfless and caring person who would do anything to improve the lives of others.

“We as the Makgato family are deeply saddened by the passing of our father, grandfather, brother and uncle, who was not only the head of our family, but also the head of the community at large,” she said.

“We will solely miss his brilliance when giving us advice, his warm love and his caring personality. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

The ANC praised Makgato’s contribution to politics, which started in the early 1970s while he was a politically active student at the University of Fort Hare.

Makgato’s former colleagues in the ANC described his death as a saddening loss to society.

ANC finance standing committee member and former Eastern Cape sports MEC Noxolo Abraham said Makgato had been a knowledgeable humanitarian.

“He was very good in finance, that was always his area of specialisation. However, as a person, he would really go out of his way to care for people.

“It’s a great loss, not only for the nation but to those he cared for too because he was such a family man ,” Abraham said.

Makgato served as chair of the finance standing committee in the provincial legislature before he was appointed Eastern Cape education MEC in 2007.

His leadership after university manifested in New Brighton, where he led an ANC branch of more than 2,000 members.

He was later elected deputy chair of the party’s Port Elizabeth regional executive committee under Nceba Faku’s leadership, joining the provincial legislature in 1994 on his way to finance standing committee chairship.

Faku said Makgato had been a disciplined leader, committed to the principles of the ANC.



“He was very principled and articulate on matters of administration, especially finance — his speciality,” Faku said.

Former ANC provincial secretary Siphatho Handi said Makgato had been one of the most committed people in the education sector.

“Bra Johnny improved the education department at a time when it wasn’t necessarily easy to run because he was committed to the good work of the government during that time.

“He was a disciplinarian who never complained ,” Handi said.

Hailing from New Brighton’s Boast Village (renamed Raymond Mhlaba) alongside other ANC veterans such as Raymond Mhlaba, Govan Mbeki and Benson Fihla, Makgato made as notable a footprint in sports as he did in the ANC.

He was involved in cricket and rugby while he was still a pupil at Newell High School, assuming strong administrative qualities from an early age.

He was recruited to play for the Spring Rose Club and later became its secretary.

He was one of the founding members of the Jendamark United Cricket Club alongside the likes of Danny Jordaan, Eric Majola and Dan Qeqe.

Jendamark United Cricket Club president Julius Majola described Makgato as a selfless leader who did not hesitate to put his money where his mouth was when it came to sports.

“When we had no sponsors, he sponsored us from his own pocket and went as far as making a stop order with his bank for the club to receive money from him monthly until he stopped working,” Majola said.

In a statement, the ANC said Makgato had left “an indelible mark through his selfless services to our communities as an activist and former elected public representative”.

