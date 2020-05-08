Ithuba Holdings to hand over PPEs to minister Zweli Mkhize

Last month the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) threatened to take urgent legal action against the government to compel it to protect its members on duty and at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Nehawu said it took this decision after numerous and mounting reports of the government's failure to develop and implement a rollout plan which includes provision of personal protective equipment [PPE] and sanitiser to health workers.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said scores of its members, who include nurses, doctors, pharmacists and porters, have thrown themselves on the front lines to carry out their duties to save the lives of people during the pandemic.