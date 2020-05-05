War on cigarette ban goes to court

PREMIUM

SA’s tobacco industry has thrown down the gauntlet, demanding that the government lifts the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.



The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) filed papers in the Pretoria high court on Monday, requesting copies of minutes of the government’s National Command Council (NCC) meetings relating to decisions taken on the banning, unbanning and subsequent rebanning of cigarettes and tobacco products...

