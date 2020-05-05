Nelson Mandela Bay surfers join nationwide protest in bid to catch a wave

Let us back in the water.

That’s the word from two Nelson Mandela Bay surfers who on Tuesday joined a nationwide peaceful protest over the ban on watersports during the lockdown aimed at curbing the transmission of Covid-19.

Andre Venter, 60, who has been surfing for 40 years, said he wanted to make a statement and plead with the government to be lenient on surfers.

“All watersports are now closed, and we are not asking them to open up the beaches but to just merely allow us to walk across the rocks to reach the surf,” Venter said.

Chris Taaljard, 58, has also been surfing for most of his adult life.

He said he believed the ban was unfair considering watersports did not encourage crowds and it was easy to keep a safe distance compared to those walking or jogging on the beachfront.

“The police and SANDF were deployed out there to control crowds and to educate and help people, not to harass people for trying to surf,” Taljaard said.

He added that the recent arrest of a local surfer was ridiculous, especially with the country having bigger problems.

Watersport enthusiasts across the country headed down to beaches with their boards and watersport gear to make their point on Tuesday.