Gautrain's body scanners impress Fikile Mbalula on inspection ride

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said he was impressed with the measures put in place by Gautrain stations to adhere to the regulations on transport under level 4 lockdown.

On Monday morning, Mbalula went to inspect the Gautrain's adherence to safety measures for commuters at Hatfield station in Pretoria.

“I am impressed by the work management here has undertaken to adhere to the transport regulations, from the bus to the station and the train itself. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of commuters.

"Overall, I am quite impressed and it’s all systems go. We will replicate this with Metrorail. Good elements out of this must be replicated that side,” he said.

To ensure social distancing, seats in Gautrain carriages have been cordoned off and marks have been placed on the floors to ensure commuters adhere to distancing rules.

Mbalula also tested the scanners which sanitise the full body and check every commuter's body temperature before they are allowed to board.

He said the ministry was still to address the question of how to integrate long-distance travelling into the regulations.

“This past weekend, people were stranded on the roads. From last night I was in communication with the co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister, and with the minister of police this morning,” he said.

Mbalula said he was looking at passing a direction or determination that enables long- distance travelling with adherence to the regulations.

“We were looking at passing a direction or determination that enables long-distance travel after May 7 so that we address exceptional circumstances and travellers are not affected by roadblocks,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula apologised to long-distance commuters who were stopped by officials on the roads because of the curfew.

“I wish to apologise to everybody who was inconvenienced by that. We are sorting that issue so that before the end of today, we gazette the direction that will enable long-distance travel, particularly public transport,” he said