BCM hires TLBs to help villagers bury their dead

Traditionally, young men dig the graves in rural villages. That process usually takes somewhere between five and seven hours to complete, although in some cases it can take up to two days because of rocky terrain.

The grieving family has to prepare food for the diggers, while spades, picks and shovels are sourced from the local community.

“We started last week and we will continue to help the communities who are in need of these TLBs,” Peter said. “This is a decision that was taken in a command team that is led by mayor Xola Pakati. BCM is doing this as a preventive measure. Social distancing is very important.”

TLB operator Aphiwe Babu said they had been working in a number of villages in and around King William’s Town. When DispatchLIVE met him at Zinyoka village, Babu had already dug two graves.

“I’ve been to a number of villages and the next one is to go to Tshabo village. We wait for the call and we go and dig for the communities,” he said.

Villager Ntsizwa Zantsi said the work by the municipality was welcomed as the community had been struggling to dig the graves.

“To be honest, we are happy with what the municipality has decided to do,” Zantsi said. “This was a sober decision as it is helping a lot of the people in the village. Young men who were doing the job have since gone to big cities and this has become a struggle for us as elderly people.”