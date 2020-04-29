Eastern Cape Health MEC says she was misunderstood for ‘andidikwe’

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has apologised for the “wrong impression” created when she uttered the word andidikwe (I am fed up) after a zoom briefing with health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.

Gomba, together with other provincial health MECs, was giving an update on efforts to combat Covid-19.

The MEC said she had noted that it may have come across as though she was fed up with the briefing, however, that was not the case, adding that she was not heard saying ndiyatsha (I am getting hot) shortly thereafter.

“I understand the impression that was created when I said andidikwe’ ndiyatsha during the briefing.

“At the time of saying that I was moving away from the laptop and taking off the doek.

“I profusely apologise for the wrong impression that this created as I am committed in the fight against this pandemic,” she said.

Gomba said she had had a long day visiting hospitals in the Mthatha area during the rainy and cold weather on Tuesday.

She said exhaustion had got the better of her as she forgot to mute her microphone after the virtual media briefing when she expressed how uncomfortable she was, having worn warm attire since morning.