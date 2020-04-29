Man found with illicit cigarettes and sexual performance-enhancing pills worth over R1.5m

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Tzaneen after he was found in possession of illicit cigarettes, sexual performance-enhancing pills and other stolen goods worth over R1.5m, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested at a house in the CBD during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday morning.

During a search of the house, 84 boxes containing illicit cigarettes, 1,319 sexual performance-enhancing pills and cash amounting to more than R60,000 were recovered, Mojapelo said.

Four vehicles, a Ford Ranger, Audi, Chrysler and Hyundai Elantra were confiscated.

Mojapelo said the recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.

The man is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Control Act and the selling of unregistered sexual enhancement medicine.