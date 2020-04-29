Bay athletes raise funds for needy with virtual cycle challenge

PREMIUM

Now about halfway through their virtual Joberg2C race — one of the most gruelling mountain bike races in the world — a group of Bay cyclists intend going the distance to ensure children do not go hungry during lockdown.



On Friday, four Bay cyclists “set off” on the 900km race that ordinarily sees participants ride from Heidelberg in Gauteng to Pennington on the KwaZulu-Natal coast...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.