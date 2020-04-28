Holomisa coordinates R700k PPE towards Eastern Cape's fight against Covid-19

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has handed over R702,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care centres, special schools, hospices and old age homes in the Eastern Cape.

Holomisa said he was donating the PPE in his capacity as the chair of the Champions of the Environment Foundation.

The beneficiaries in the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, Amathole, Chris Hani Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, reports DispatchLIVE.

Truckloads of the PPE were offloaded at the Mthatha Resource Centre in the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital on Monday before being distributed to beneficiaries.

These included 1,600 face masks; 1,000 latex gloves; 1,800 face shields; 2,400 50ml bottles of sanitisers; 768 one-litre bottles of sanitisers; and 100 25-litre containers of sanitisers.