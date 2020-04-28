Pineapple sales soar to 90,000 in a day from 10,000 amid booze ban

Home brewing during the Covid-19 ban on alcohol sales pushes up the price of pineapple, while potatoes and avocados are cheaper.

Four weeks into lockdown and without a rotisserie chicken in sight, South Africans are reconnecting with their kitchens.

But it’s not demand for humble ingredients such as potatoes, garlic or onions that is rising exponentially, but rather pineapples.

This is probably not because homebound South Africans have a hankering for a Southeast Asian-inspired stir-fry or even a (deeply underrated) Hawaiian pizza.

Rather, the right combination of pineapple, sugar and yeast can result in an alcoholic brew with a kick — something consumers are craving amid prohibition.

The numbers speak for themselves.

, On the the first day of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March, the Johannesburg fresh produce market sold 10,000 pineapples or so.

On April 6 and 7 — a few days ahead of the Easter weekend — 60,000 pineapples were sold, reports BusinessLIVE.

Then this past Monday, volumes skyrocketed to 90,000 pineapples on the day.

Prices have responded — while pineapples sold for about R12.50 a kilo in March , they have shot up 80% to R22.50 last weekend.

Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO of RSA Group, a fresh produce sales organisation, says the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has had some effects on the fresh produce markets — as observed in the pineapple price — but this is simply the free market at work.

For example, the price of large potatoes that would have normally gone into the restaurant and takeaway industry to make slap chips dropped off with lower demand.

Avocados, too, are looking cheaper now that the local production season has begun and big buyers such as sushi restaurants remain shut.

The effect of events on fresh produce markets is immediate, Oosthuizen said.