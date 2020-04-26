Another person dies from Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded one more Covid-19 death while four more people have died across the Eastern Cape.

Updating the latest Covid-19 statistics for the province, Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi said on Sunday that Nelson Mandela Bay had 218 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The metro now has a total of five deaths, Amathole district municipality one, OR Tambo municipality two and Chris Hani district municipality has also registered two deaths.

As of April 26, the province has 488 registered Covid-19 cases, she said.

"Four more people in the Eastern Cape have died after contracting Covid-19. This brings to 10 the total number of deaths in the province."

The Eastern Cape department of health has tested 9,618 people across the province thus far, she said.

"Nationally, 86 have already succumbed to Covid-19, with two more deaths recorded in the Western Cape and one in Limpopo.

"The number of confirmed cases in South Africa has risen to 4,361. Of those, 488 are in the Eastern Cape."