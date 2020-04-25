Ten arrested for possession of stolen property

Ten people aged between 21 and 51 were arrested on Friday for the possession of stolen property valued at R100,000.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Hankey police received valuable information about the stolen property stashed in Centerton.

“The ten suspects were arrested after back up batteries, network regulators, compressors and other electronic equipment were found in the possession of the suspects,” Swart said.

All ten men are expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property Swart said.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the police officers for the dedication and commitment.