Family of man 'killed by soldiers' in Alex turn to Pretoria high court for justice

The attorney acting for the Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, told TimesLIVE that they were not discouraged because the case was not dismissed due to the merits.

“We are drafting papers which we intend to file at the Pretoria high court,” Steyl said.

Asked how the Khosa family had taken the news of Friday’s development, Steyl said they were disappointed but still hopeful that justice would be served.

The family had approached the court, hoping to secure the immediate dismissal of the soldiers who were involved in the alleged assault against Collin Khosa who died afterwards.

Steyl had earlier said the application was for protection and prevention of further abuse and misconduct by members of the defence force.